IIT Madras begins applications for Executive MBA degree for working professionals

The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, has started the application process for the Executive MBA degree. The registration process for the Executive MBA (EMBA) Degree will conclude on October 26, 2026. All the interested candidates can check the direct link through the official website of IIT Madras at doms.iitm.ac.in.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, in Chennai. (PTI)

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As per a press statement issued by the Institute, this program is designed specifically for mid-career working professionals.

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The two-year program has a practice-oriented curriculum and is designed for blended weekend learning (physical and virtual). The classes, which will be held over alternate weekends, will begin in January 2027.

The eligibility for Admissions includes a First Class Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline, a minimum of three years of Industry Experience, and selection through the DoMS Entrance Examination and a personal interview.

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{{^usCountry}} The program offers a contemporary and future-focused curriculum that integrates business management with technology and innovation. Students gain exposure to areas such as Economics of Platforms, Global Business Management, Cybersecurity and its Applications, and Business Models and Innovation, reflecting the evolving nature of business in a digitally connected world. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The program offers a contemporary and future-focused curriculum that integrates business management with technology and innovation. Students gain exposure to areas such as Economics of Platforms, Global Business Management, Cybersecurity and its Applications, and Business Models and Innovation, reflecting the evolving nature of business in a digitally connected world. {{/usCountry}}

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Speaking about the EMBA program, Prof. Saji K Mathew, Head, Department of Management Studies, IIT Madras, said, “The EMBA program of the department has been steadily receiving overwhelming support from the industry. The students are diverse, with an average of 12 years of experience, and come from different domains within the industry. The program leverages the Department’s strong faculty resources, cutting-edge research, and experiential learning.”

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The structure of the EMBA programme is: A Functional Foundation - that provides theoretical, conceptual, and insightful understanding of major functions and department roles in businesses, Integrated Perspective – which helps develop strategic perspectives on cross- functional challenges and inter-department synergies. Global Leadership – which explores growth, profitability, and sustainability avenues in local and global business contexts and two Capstone projects designed for developing deeper insight into the application of advanced management concepts, as per the press statement.