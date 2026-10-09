SSC JE Exam 2026: Tentative vacancy list released, nearly 50 posts reduced
SSC JE Exam 2026 tentative vacancy list has been released. Around 50 vacancies have been reduced. The official notice is given here.
Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC JE Exam 2026 tentative vacancy list. Candidates who have applied for the Junior Engineer examination can find the notice on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.
As per the tentative vacancies list, the number of posts has been decreased from the number of vacancies given in the detailed notification. Earlier, the examination would fill 1748 vacancies, which have been reduced to 1699 vacancies.
Direct link to download SSC JE Exam 2026 notice
SSC JE Exam 2026: How to download notice
To check the vacancies list, candidates can follow the steps given below.
- Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.
- Click on SSC JE Exam 2026 tentative vacancy list notice available on the home page.
- A new PDF file will open where candidates will have to check the vacancy list.
- Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
TNPSC Group 4 Recruitment 2026: Registration begins for CCSE at tnpsc.gov.in, direct link here to apply for 6574 posts
The CBT Paper I will be held in October/November 2026 and CBT Paper 2 will be held in December 2026.
The selection process comprises of two papers- Paper I and II. Paper-I & Paper-II will consist of Objective Type, Multiple-Choice Questions only. The questions will be set in Hindi and English only. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer in Paper-I and one (01) mark for each wrong answer in Paper-II.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPapri Chanda
Papri Chanda is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital. With over 12 years of experience as an education journalist, she has worked across multiple media platforms, building deep expertise in education policy, examinations, and higher education systems. In her current role, Papri manages the day-to-day editorial work for the education beat. She plans daily content, decides story priorities, and oversees breaking-news coverage in a fast-moving digital newsroom. She works closely with reporters to ensure stories are accurate, timely, and meet editorial standards. Papri plays a key role during major exam cycles, CBSE and state board exam results, and policy announcements. Her work focuses on covering India’s education system, including the Ministry of Education, UGC, CBSE, NEET, JEE, CUET, and important higher-education policy changes. Prior to joining Hindustan Times Digital, Papri served as Correspondent – Education at Times Now Digital, where she delivered high-volume breaking news under intense newsroom deadlines and conducted interviews with key policymakers and academic leaders. Earlier, at Dainik Jagran, she independently managed the education and careers vertical, leading coverage of competitive exams, government jobs, and admission cycles, while mentoring junior writers and streamlining editorial workflows. Papri holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Burdwan. Outside work, she enjoys travelling, reading, experimenting with new recipes, and exploring diverse cuisines.Read More