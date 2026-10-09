SSC JE Exam 2026: Tentative vacancy list released, nearly 50 posts reduced

Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC JE Exam 2026 tentative vacancy list. Candidates who have applied for the Junior Engineer examination can find the notice on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. SSC building

As per the tentative vacancies list, the number of posts has been decreased from the number of vacancies given in the detailed notification. Earlier, the examination would fill 1748 vacancies, which have been reduced to 1699 vacancies.

Direct link to download SSC JE Exam 2026 notice

SSC JE Exam 2026: How to download notice To check the vacancies list, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. Click on SSC JE Exam 2026 tentative vacancy list notice available on the home page. A new PDF file will open where candidates will have to check the vacancy list. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need. TNPSC Group 4 Recruitment 2026: Registration begins for CCSE at tnpsc.gov.in, direct link here to apply for 6574 posts

The CBT Paper I will be held in October/November 2026 and CBT Paper 2 will be held in December 2026.

The selection process comprises of two papers- Paper I and II. Paper-I & Paper-II will consist of Objective Type, Multiple-Choice Questions only. The questions will be set in Hindi and English only. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer in Paper-I and one (01) mark for each wrong answer in Paper-II.