TNPSC Group 4 Recruitment 2026: Registration begins for CCSE at tnpsc.gov.in, direct link here to apply for 6574 posts
TNPSC Group 4 Recruitment 2026 registration process has started. The direct link to apply for 6574 posts is given here.
Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has started the registration process for TNPSC Group 4 Recruitment 2026. Candidates who want to apply for the Combined Civil Service Examination IV can find the direct link through the official website of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in.
The last date to apply for the examination is November 5, 2026. The correction window will open on November 9 and will close on November 11, 2026.
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The TNPSC CCE will be held on January 10, 2027. The exam will be held in a single shift- from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm. This recruitment drive will fill up 6574 posts in the organization.
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for the exam can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.
Selection Process
The Combined Civil Services Examination - IV (Group IV Services) will be conducted as a single-stage Written Examination. The candidates will be admitted to the examination based on the claims made in the online application.
The merit list or ranking list will be prepared on the basis of the total marks secured by the candidates in the written examination.
A total of 200 questions will be asked for 300 marks. The exam duration is 3 hours.
How to Apply
To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.
- Visit the official website of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in.
- Click on TNPSC Group 4 Recruitment 2026 registration link available on the home page.
- A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.
- Once registration is done, fill the application form.
- Make the payment of application fee.
- Click on submit and download the confirmation page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Examination Fee
The examination fee is ₹100/-. The fee should be paid at the time of submitting the online application for this recruitment, unless exemption of fee is claimed. Candidates belonging to special categories can avail of exemption from paying examination fees as per eligibility criteria.
The payment of fee should be done through online mode- Internet Banking/ Debit Card/ Credit Card/ UPI.
For more related details candidates can check the official website of TNPSC.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPapri Chanda
Papri Chanda is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital. With over 12 years of experience as an education journalist, she has worked across multiple media platforms, building deep expertise in education policy, examinations, and higher education systems. In her current role, Papri manages the day-to-day editorial work for the education beat. She plans daily content, decides story priorities, and oversees breaking-news coverage in a fast-moving digital newsroom. She works closely with reporters to ensure stories are accurate, timely, and meet editorial standards. Papri plays a key role during major exam cycles, CBSE and state board exam results, and policy announcements. Her work focuses on covering India’s education system, including the Ministry of Education, UGC, CBSE, NEET, JEE, CUET, and important higher-education policy changes. Prior to joining Hindustan Times Digital, Papri served as Correspondent – Education at Times Now Digital, where she delivered high-volume breaking news under intense newsroom deadlines and conducted interviews with key policymakers and academic leaders. Earlier, at Dainik Jagran, she independently managed the education and careers vertical, leading coverage of competitive exams, government jobs, and admission cycles, while mentoring junior writers and streamlining editorial workflows. Papri holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Burdwan. Outside work, she enjoys travelling, reading, experimenting with new recipes, and exploring diverse cuisines.Read More
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