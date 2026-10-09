More than 5,000 candidates were selected at a state-level job fair in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur, officials said on Thursday. Over 5,000 youths selected for jobs at employment fair in Chhattisgarh's Raipur (Handout)

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai handed over offer letters to around 1,100 selected youths at the concluding ceremony of the two-day fair during the day, an official statement said.

Addressing the youths at the closing ceremony of the event at Sardar Balbir Singh Juneja Indoor Stadium here, Sai said providing quality education, better skill training and employment opportunities according to the qualifications of youths is a priority of his government.

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"Our effort is to ensure the sons and daughters of Chhattisgarh get better opportunities for education and employment in their own state, become self-reliant through their skills and talent, and actively contribute to building a developed Chhattisgarh," the statement quoted him as saying.

The two-day employment fair, held from Wednesday, saw participation of more than 13,000 youths from across the state, the release said.

"Following selection processes conducted by various companies, more than 5,000 candidates were finally selected for employment. A large number of youths from all districts, including remote and tribal areas, participated in the fair and appeared for selection processes based on their educational qualifications and skills," it said.

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Congratulating the selected candidates, Sai said the state government has been working in a planned manner to connect youths with employment.

Over the past two-and-a-half years, 925 employment fairs have been organised across Chhattisgarh, providing jobs to more than 25,845 youths, he added.

"The success of the state-level employment fair will give further momentum to the efforts being made in this direction. Practical skills and training aligned with the requirements of industries are as important as education in today's time. With this approach, the state government is continuously working to connect youths from education to skills and from skills to employment," he said.

The chief minister said higher and technical education facilities are being expanded in Chhattisgarh. Institutions such as IIT, IIM, IIIT, AIIMS and the Law University are functioning in the state, Sai added.

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Opportunities are also being provided to talented students to prepare for competitive examinations through institutions such as 'Prayas', the CM said.

More than 95 registered employers, along with other companies, participated in the employment fair, the statement said.

The state government has also planned to develop the e-Rojgar portal into a 'Skill Market', an integrated digital platform containing information on industry requirements, available vacancies and the educational qualifications and skills of job seekers, it said.

The platform will make it easier for youths to find opportunities matching their qualifications, while enabling industries to access skilled manpower according to their requirements, the statement said.