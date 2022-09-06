IIT Madras invites applications for Executive MBA programme

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has invited applications for its Executive MBA (EMBA) programme, designed specifically for mid-career working professionals.

This, IIT Madras said, is a two-year program offered by the Department of Management Studies, IIT Madras. The department has been ranked among the top 10 business schools in NIRF 2022 rankings.

“The USP of the EMBA program is that it offers state-of-the-art knowledge in sync with industry requirements in domains such as digital economy, global strategy, and Industry 4.0 technologies,” IIT Madras said.

“The program offers exposure to social Media and internet Marketing, which is vital to any contemporary business, the economics of platforms, and global business management. Other important subjects include cyber security and applications, and business models and innovation. The students would also get exposure to technical aspects such as modern manufacturing processes and 3D printing, among others,” it added.

The last date to apply for the course is October 10. Interested candidates can apply online at https://doms.iitm.ac.in/emba/

