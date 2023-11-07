Internationalisation of education essential for India’s growth: Dharmendra Pradhan

AHMEDABAD: Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday emphasised the importance of internationalising education, saying it was essential for India’s future growth and development.

“Internationalisation of education… allows Indian students to access world-class education and research opportunities and helps build bridges with other countries, as it also exposes students to new ideas and prospects and enhances the country’s soft power potential,” the minister said after visiting the upcoming campus of the Australian universities of Deakin and Wollongong at the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) in Gandhinagar along with his Australian counterpart Jason Clare.

Pradhan said the decision by two universities to establish international campuses in GIFT City aligns with India’s National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which emphasises the internationalisation of education. Having renowned educational institutions in India will not only enhance the quality of education but also provide students with global opportunities, he added.

Deakin and Wollongong are the first foreign universities to open campuses in India. The courses are set to commence in July next year. Deakin started its admission process on Tuesday.

Australian education minister Clare said that while Australia and India face distinct challenges as different countries, they share a common vision rooted in the transformative power of education. The two Australian universities are actively contributing to the realisation of India’s new education policy.

“We are building a future and we are doing it together. Not just students coming to Australia, it is universities coming to India. Not just operating courses but building and operating campuses. It is a physical example of our friendship,” he said.

He said the universities hope to supercharge the GIFT City.

Deakin University vice chancellor Iain Martin said it will launch a masters course in cyber security and business analytics. Students will have to pay annual tuition fee of ₹10.7 lakh for the two-year course. The last date for applying is March 3 next year for the courses due to start on July 1, 2024.

University of Wollongong Vice Chancellor Patricia Davidson said the university will admit students in July next year

“The setting up of campuses of Australian Universities at GIFT City within the IFSC ambit heralds a promising era for India’s International education landscape. This event also underscores our vision of creating a world-class education centre that focuses on a continuous supply of talent to further strengthen our finance and tech hub at GIFT City, resulting in win-win outcomes for all stakeholders,” said Tapan Ray, MD & Group CEO, GIFT City.

(with inputs from PTI)