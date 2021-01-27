IRMA Admissions 2021: Application window closing soon

Institute of Rural Management Anand (IRMA) will close the application window for Post Graduate Diploma in rural management admission test on January 31.

Candidates seeking admission in IRMA for PGDM- rural management course can apply online at irma.ac.in.

According to the information brochure, CAT, XAT 2021 scores will also be considered for admission.

The application fee for unreserved category candidates is ₹1500

How to apply:

Visit the official website of IRMA at irma.ac.in

On the homepage, click on apply online.

Fill in IRMASAT 2021 registration form

Upload the required documents

Pay the IRMASAT 2021 application fee and download the receipt for future reference

Who can apply:

Applicants must have a graduate degree from a recognised university with at least 50 percent marks and valid CAT scorecard 2021 or XAT scorecard 2021 or those in their final year of graduation will be eligible to appear for entrance exam.

Key dates:

Online application portal opens--- 1 September, 2020

Last date for receipt of completed applications ---31 January 2021

Intimation for Personal Interview ---2 February 2021

Personal Interview--- 12 - 13 February 2021

Announcement of final results ---22 February 2021

Last date for submitting acceptance form ----1 March 2021

Last date for depositing first installment of fee --- 15 March 2021

Induction Programme --24 - 30 May 2021

Commencement of First Term ---31 May 2021