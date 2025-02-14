ISB Executive Education's Leadership with AI programme empowers leaders to harness AI for growth and strategic decision

The AI revolution is redefining how businesses operate, make decisions, and deliver exceptional customer experiences. Industry trends underscore this transformation: a McKinsey survey indicates that AI adoption has surged globally, with 72% of organisations reporting the use of AI in at least one business function, reflecting a rapid shift toward data-driven strategies. In India, the AI landscape is also evolving, with a significant focus on integrating AI into various sectors. However, the appointment of Chief AI Officers (CAIOs) is still emerging. A Gartner article suggests that while some enterprises may opt for a CAIO, a "head of AI" is sufficient for most organisations to integrate AI into their business strategy. Develop future-ready leadership skills with AI in ISB Executive Education’s specialised programme.

In this dynamic landscape, senior leaders must step up to embrace AI-driven opportunities and challenges. ISB Executive Education’s Leadership with AI programme integrated with AI and Generative AI empowers leaders with the knowledge and tools needed to drive AI transformation, making it an essential step for those who aspire to lead in this new era of innovation.

The Leadership with AI programme by ISB Executive Education is designed to empower professionals to thrive in an AI-driven world. With a cutting-edge curriculum blending AI and Generative AI concepts, strategic decision-making, and leadership skills, the programme focuses on real-world applications to help participants drive impactful decisions. This transformative programme emphasises mastering AI’s influence on strategy, innovation, and team management to ensure organisational success.

Why choose ISB Executive Education?

Ranked as the #1 B-school in India and 5th in Asia by FT Global MBA Ranking 2024, ISB offers unparalleled credibility and access to a world-class learning experience. Graduates of the programme gain the prestigious ISB Executive Alumni Status, unlocking benefits such as networking opportunities, access to exclusive learning portals, a 20% discount on future programmes, and continuous professional development through newsletters, podcasts, and thought leadership content.

Elevate your leadership capabilities and become the driving force of AI transformation in your organisation with ISB Executive Education’s Leadership with AI programme.

Programme highlights

This programme is designed to equip leaders with the tools, insights, and strategies needed to thrive in an AI-driven world. Here are the standout features that make it a game-changer for professionals:

Cutting-Edge Modules on AI-Powered Leadership : Learn how to leverage AI to drive innovation, improve decision-making, and lead teams effectively in the digital age.

: Learn how to leverage AI to drive innovation, improve decision-making, and lead teams effectively in the digital age. Hands-On Generative AI Training : Gain practical expertise with industry-relevant Generative AI and ML tools, including ChatGPT, Gemini, PyTorch, OpenAI DALL-E 3, and more through tools and case studies.

: Gain practical expertise with industry-relevant Generative AI and ML tools, including ChatGPT, Gemini, PyTorch, OpenAI DALL-E 3, and more through tools and case studies. Immersive Learning with 140+ Pre-Recorded Videos : Access flexible, self-paced learning from globally renowned ISB faculty, allowing you to seamlessly integrate education into your professional schedule.

: Access flexible, self-paced learning from globally renowned ISB faculty, allowing you to seamlessly integrate education into your professional schedule. Industry-Driven Case Studies and Assignments : Dive into real-world business scenarios and over 20+ assignments, featuring case studies from leading organisations like Intel, Jio, Paytm, Porsche, SBI, Singapore Airlines, Walmart, and more.

: Dive into real-world business scenarios and over 20+ assignments, featuring case studies from leading organisations like Intel, Jio, Paytm, Porsche, SBI, Singapore Airlines, Walmart, and more. Collaborative Group Discussions : Engage with peers in dynamic group discussions to enhance your learning and broaden your perspectives.

: Engage with peers in dynamic group discussions to enhance your learning and broaden your perspectives. Live Engagements with Experts : Participate in 18 live office hours with programme leaders, fostering a deeper understanding and personalised guidance.

: Participate in 18 live office hours with programme leaders, fostering a deeper understanding and personalised guidance. Capstone Project for Real-World Impact : Apply your learnings in a Capstone Project to solve a pressing business challenge, ensuring tangible takeaways from the programme.

: Apply your learnings in a Capstone Project to solve a pressing business challenge, ensuring tangible takeaways from the programme. ISB Executive Alumni Status : Join an elite network with alumni privileges like access to the Executive Alumni portal, a 20% discount on future programmes, exclusive events, and curated learning content.

: Join an elite network with alumni privileges like access to the Executive Alumni portal, a 20% discount on future programmes, exclusive events, and curated learning content. Prestigious Programme Certificate: Earn a certificate in Leadership with AI from ISB Executive Education upon successful completion with a minimum score of 70%.

Here’s what past participants have to say about their learning experiences:

The ISB Executive Education’s Leadership with AI Programme has transformed how professionals approach AI-driven decision-making and organisational leadership. Participants have shared inspiring testimonials highlighting the programme's impact on their careers.

Pallavi Akuthota, Vice President of Software Engineering at JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares - “The best part is the combination of technical and leadership concepts shared in parallel, which enables the individual to execute at a leadership level with a 360-degree overview of any problem statement with effectiveness”.

Ashish Kumar, DVP, Customer Experience and Journey at HDFC Bank shares - “The best part of this programme was Professor Nandu's lectures on leadership. He explained the leadership abilities and requirements in a very nice manner with real-life case studies. Many of his concepts about leadership management were thought-provoking, which I had never considered before. This helped in shaping my inner thoughts and principles about leadership management.”

Who is this programme for?

Senior Leaders : Stakeholders and executives aiming to build AI/ML-driven businesses and scale their organisations.

: Stakeholders and executives aiming to build AI/ML-driven businesses and scale their organisations. Functional Leaders: Professionals in marketing, finance, and other operational areas seeking to enhance decision-making by leveraging AI and ML insights.

Programme Details

DURATION: 20 Weeks, Online

PROGRAMME FEE: INR 1,99,900 + GST

ELIGIBILITY: Minimum 10 years of work experience

About ISB Executive Education

ISB Executive Education empowers participants with the skills, mindsets, and networks required to manage and lead in this evolving landscape, enabling them to achieve their distinct personal and professional goals. Recognised as #1 in India for the third consecutive year and #26 globally in the Financial Times (FT) Executive Education Custom Rankings 2024 and #3 in India, #65 globally in the FT Executive Education Open Ranking 2023, ISB Executive Education is committed to prepare working professionals to excel in the new global business environment. This is achieved through fostering engaging exchanges between renowned industry leaders and academia and drawing globally renowned faculty from the world's top business schools. Through meticulously designed programmes, participants gain from both advanced management research and the vast experiences of their peers, ensuring they are well-equipped to navigate the complexities of the modern business landscape.

About Emeritus

ISB Executive Education is collaborating with an online education provider, Emeritus, to offer a portfolio of high-impact online programmes. Working with Emeritus gives ISB Executive Education the advantage of broadening its access beyond their on-campus offerings in a collaborative and engaging format that stays true to the quality of ISB Executive Education. Emeritus’ approach to learning is built on a cohort-based design to maximise peer-to-peer sharing and includes video lectures with world-class faculty and hands-on project-based learning. More than 300,000 students from over 200 countries have benefitted professionally from Emeritus’ programmes.