ISI admission 2022: Last date of registration extends till April 5, details here

Indian Statistical Institute, ISI has extended the last date of registration for the ISI admissions till April 5, 2022. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can do the same through the official website of ISI at www.isical.ac.in.

Earlier the last date of registration was till March 31.

“The last date of application for admission to various courses of ISI, previously specified in the Admission Notice of 17 January 2022 as 31 March 2022, is hereby extended to 5 April 2022”, reads the official notification.

ISI admission test will be held on May 8.

The application fee is 1250 for all Male applicants in the unreserved (General) category and 750 for all Female applicants in the unreserved (General) category. However, for reserved (OBC-NCL/SC/ST/PwD/EWS) category candidates the application fee is ₹625.

ISI Admissions 2022: How to apply

Visit the ISI official website at isical.ac.in.

On the homepage, scroll down and click on ‘Admission portal’

A new page will display on your screen

Click on the 'Apply' link

Fill in all the required details and upload required documents

Pay the application fee and submit the form

Take print out for future reference.

Candidates can check details on the official website of ISI at www.isical.ac.in.

