IIT Madras launches web-enabled M.Tech in AI for working professionals

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) launched a new Web-Enabled M.Tech (Web M.Tech) program in Artificial Intelligence, to cater to the growing demand for AI expertise. The Selection Process will be through an entrance test covering discipline-specific topics and/or interviews. (File)

About the program:

This program is designed for working professionals who seek to upskill in AI while continuing their employment.

Recognising the need for a more comprehensive AI curriculum, the institute introduced this expanded program, covering fundamental and advanced AI techniques with applications across multiple sectors, informed IIT Madras.

“The Web M.Tech program allows professionals to earn a Master’s degree from IIT Madras with the flexibility of attending live virtual evening/weekend classes and accessing recorded sessions, ensuring learning is seamlessly integrated into their work schedules," said Prof B Ravindran, Head, Wadhwani School of Data Science and AI, IIT Madras.

“ This course will cater to the high demand of AI professionals in the market. Assessments include remote-proctored interim evaluations and center-based end-semester exams. Students can also undertake projects within their work domain, making the learning experience directly applicable to their professional roles,” said Prof Sridharakumar Narasimhan, Wadhwani School of Data Science and AI, IIT Madras.

“As part of the continued efforts of IIT Madras to offer industry relevant courses for upskilling working professionals, along with this newly launched M.Tech in Artificial Intelligence IIT Madras also offers Web Enabled M.Tech in 10 other specialisations," said Prof Andrew Thangaraj, Chair, Centre for Outreach and Digital Education, IIT Mdaras.

Web M.Tech programs are offered across the below disciplines and specialisations:

Aerospace Engineering (Aerospace Engg, Ammunition Technology)

Artificial Intelligence

Computer Science & Engineering (Information Security)

Electrical Engineering (Integrated Circuits & Systems, Communication Systems & Signal Processing, Multimedia, Microelectronics)

Mechanical Engineering (Mechanical Design, Automotive Technology)

E-Mobility

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates with a minimum of 2 years of work experience with relevant educational background per specialisation will be eligible to apply. The Selection Process will be through an entrance test covering discipline-specific topics and/or interviews.

Important dates:

May 31, 2025, is the last date to apply for this course. The classes will commence in August/September 2025.

For more information, visit the official website.