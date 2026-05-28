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JAC Delhi Counselling 2026: Registration begins at jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in, direct link to apply here

JAC Delhi Counselling 2026 registration has started. The direct link to apply for the counselling round is given here. 

Updated on: May 28, 2026 12:28 pm IST
Edited by Papri Chanda
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The Joint Admission Committee has started the registration process for JAC Delhi Counselling 2026 on May 28, 2026. Candidates who want to apply for Joint Admission Committee counselling can find the direct link through the official website of JAC Delhi at jac.delhi.admissions.nic.in.

JAC Delhi Counselling 2026: Registration begins at jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in, direct link to apply here

The last date to apply for the counselling round is June 9, 2026. Candidates who want to apply should have passed the Class 12 board examination.

Direct link to apply for JAC Delhi Counselling 2026

JAC Delhi Counselling 2026: How to apply

To register for the counselling round, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of JAC Delhi at jac.delhi.admissions.nic.in.

2. Click on JAC Delhi Counselling 2026 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

4. Once registration is done, fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of application fee.

Official Notice Here 

 
registration process education
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