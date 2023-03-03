Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) issues notification for school admissions 2023

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) on March 2 announced that combined e-Prospectus of Jamia Schools for the academic session 2023-24 has been uploaded on the website of the Controller of Examinations, JMI- jmicoe.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Application process for Jamia School admission 2023 will begin on March 15. The last date to apply is April 13 and the application fee is ₹300, it said.

“Online application forms for Jamia Senior Secondary School, Syed Abid Husain Senior Secondary School (including Primary Section) (Self/Finance), Jamia Girls Senior Secondary School (Self Finance) and Mushir Fatma Nursery School will be available from 15th March, 2023 and the last date for the submission of online application along with an application fee of Rs.300/- is 13th April, 2023. The Application Form for admission in the these schools can be submitted online on http://jmicoe.in/,” the notification read.

“Application forms of Balak Mata Centres of the university will also be available from 15th March, 2023 and the last date to submit the application form along with an application fee of Rs.50/- is 13th April, 2023. The Application Form (Hard copy) for admission in Balak Mata Centres will be available at Matia Mahal, Qassabpura and Beriwala and shall be submitted at the respective Centres,” it added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON