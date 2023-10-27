Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Education / Admissions / JEECUP Round 8 allotment result 2023 out, direct link to check it

JEECUP Round 8 allotment result 2023 out, direct link to check it

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 27, 2023 12:01 PM IST

JEECUP has announced UPJEE round 8 seat allotment results. Check it on jeecup.admissions.nic.in or use the link given below.

The Joint Entrance Examination Council Polytechnic, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has announced seat allotment result for the eighth round of UPJEE counselling. Candidates who appeared in the entrance examination and participated in this round for admission to Polytechnics (diploma in Engineering), except for the Pharmacy course, can go to jeecup.admissions.nic.in and check it. The direct link has been provided below.

JEECUP Round 8 allotment result 2023 announced(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

As per the counselling schedule, selected candidates are required to freeze their seats and deposit their seat acceptance fee between October 27 and 28 (up to 5 pm). During this time, they will also have to go to district help centres and complete the document verification process.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Candidates who freeze their seats as per the schedule mentioned above have to deposit balance fees by 11:59 pm on October 29.

The last date of reporting at the allotted Polytechnics is October 30. The schedule for withdrawal of admitted seats is October 31-November 1.

Classes for this batch will start on November 1.

How to check UPJEE round 8 allotment result 2023

Visit the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Open the round 8 allotment results link given under the “CANDIDATE ACTIVITY BOARD (EXCEPT PHARMACY)” tab.

Login by entering your credentials.

Check your result.

Here is the direct link.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uttar pradesh admissions
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP