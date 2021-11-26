Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Admissions / JNU entrance exam 2021 results for MA, MSC, MCA out at jnuee.jnu.ac.in, link
admissions

JNU entrance exam 2021 results for MA, MSC, MCA out at jnuee.jnu.ac.in, link

JNU entrance exam 2021 results: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has declared JNU Entrance Exam (JNUEE) results 2021 for MA, MSc and MCA courses.
JNU entrance exam 2021 results: Candidates who have appeared in JNUEE-21 for MA, MSc and MCA courses can check their results on the official website of JNU on jnuee.jnu.ac.in.(jnuee.jnu.ac.in)
Published on Nov 26, 2021 05:02 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

JNU entrance exam 2021 results: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has declared JNU Entrance Exam (JNUEE) results 2021 for MA, MSc and MCA courses. Candidates who have appeared in JNUEE-21 for MA, MSc and MCA courses can check their results on the official website of JNU on jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the JNUEE-2021 for various courses offered by the university from September 20, 2021 to September 23, 2021 in computer based test (CBT) mode.

Direct link to check JNUEE MA/MSC/MCA courses result 2021

How to check JNUEE MA/MSC/MCA courses result 2021:

Visit the official website of JNU Entrance Exam 2021 at jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

Click on the link that reads, “MA/MSC/MCA Results List-I (JNUEE-2021)

Submit application number, date of birth and captcha code

The result will appear on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jnu exam result.
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
26/11 Mumbai attacks
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test, Day 2
26/11 Mumbai Attack 13th anniversary
Black Friday 2021
Constitution Day
PM Modi
President Ram Nath Kovind
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP