JNV Class 6 Admission 2023: NVS extends registration date for JNVST till February 15

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has extended the registration date for JNV Class 6 Admission 2023. The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test registration date has been extended till February 15, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for the Class 6 selection post through the official site of JNVST at NVS at navodaya.gov.in.

Candidates who are residents of the districts and studying in class 5 in the academic session 2022-23 in Govt./ Govt. recognized school in the same district where JNV is functioning and to which they are seeking admission can apply.

The online correction window will open on February 16 and will close on February 17, 2023. The correction in data of registered candidates for class VI JNVST 2023 is permitted only in GENDER (Male/Female), Category (General/OBC/SC/ST), Area (Rural/Urban), Disability And Medium Of Examination.

JNV Class 6 Admission 2023: How to apply

To apply for the examination, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of NVS at navodaya.gov.in.

Click on JNV Class 6 Admission 2023 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have enter the details.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Earlier, the last date to apply for the examination was till February 8, 2023, which has been extended.