JNVST 2021: Navodaya Vidyalaya class 9 entrance exam admit card out

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya on Wednesday released admit card for Class 9th entrance exam- JNVST 2021
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 06:50 PM IST
JNVST 2021 admit card out (HT file)

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya on Wednesday released admit card for Class 9th entrance exam- JNVST 2021. Candidates who registered for JNVST class 9 exam can download the admit card from the official website- navodaya.gov.in

JNVST 2021 for Class 9th is scheduled to be held on February 24, 2021.

Candidates must bring a print out of the admit card along with a government photo ID card to their examination centre.

JNVST 2021 Admit Card: How To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website -navodaya.gov.in

Step 2: Go to the recent updates section

Step 3: Click on the link that reads: “Please Click Here for downloading the admit card for class IX Lateral Entry Selection Test – 2021”

Step 4: Key your username and password and the Captcha information to login and download your admit card

