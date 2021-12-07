JNVST 2022: Class 6 application correction dates released, check here

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, NVS has released the application correction window dates for JNVST 2022 Class 6 admission. The correction window for Class 6 will remain open on December 16 and 17, 2021. Candidates who want to make changes in the filled-up application form can do it through the official site of NVS on navodaya.gov.in.

As per the official website, the correction in data of registered candidates for class VI JNVST 2022 is permitted only in Gender (Male/Female), Category (General/Obc/Sc/St), Area (Rural/Urban), Disability, And Medium Of Examination.

The last date to register online is till December 15, 2021. To apply for the examination, the candidate must not have been born before May 1, 2009, and after April 30, 2013, to apply for the exam along with he/she must be studying in Class 5 for the whole of the academic session 2021-22 in a Government/Government aided or other recognized schools or ‘B’ certificate competency course of National Institute of Open Schooling in the same district where he/she is seeking admission.

JNV Selection Test for admission to Class-VI in JNVs for the academic session 2022-23 will be held in On Saturday, April 30, 2022, at 11.30 am.

