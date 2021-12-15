JNVST 2022: Last date to register today for Class 6 admissions, direct link here

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, NVS will close down the registration process for JNVST 2022 Class 6 admissions on December 15, 2021. Candidates who want to apply online can do it through the official site of Navodaya on navodaya.gov.in.

The last date to apply for admissions was till November 30, 2021, which was extended till today, December 15, 2021. Candidates who want to apply online for Class 6 admissions can apply online through these simple steps given below.

Direct link to apply here

JNVST 2022: How to register for Class 6 admission

Visit the official site of Navodaya Vidyalaya on navodaya.gov.in.

Click on JNVST 2022 Class 6 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on registration link.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the application form and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidate must not have been born before May 1, 2009, and after April 30, 2013, to apply for the exam along with he/she must be studying in Class 5 for the whole of the academic session 2021-22 in a Government/Government aided or other recognized schools or ‘B’ certificate competency course of National Institute of Open Schooling in the same district where he/she is seeking admission.

