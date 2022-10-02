JoSAA Counselling 2022: Round 3 allotment result tomorrow on josaa.nic.in

JoSAA Counselling 2022: Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will publish the seat allotment list for the third round of IIT, NIT+ admissions tomorrow, October 3. Candidates who are participating in JoSAA counselling 2022 will be able to check seat allotment result on josaa.nic.in.

JoSAA are being conducted in six rounds, after which registration for CSAB counselling will begin.

While JoSAA is for both IIT and NIT+ seats, CSAB is only for leftover seats of the NIT+ system.

Seat allotment result for JoSAA rounds 3, 4, 5, and 6 will be announced on October 3, 8, 12 and 16, respectively. After that, CSAB counselling 2022 will begin on October 16.

After declaration of round 2 results, candidates have to complete online report steps – fee payment, document upload, etc by October 6.

Initiation of Withdrawal of seat/exit from seat allocation process (Round 3) are to be done from October 4 to 6.

How to check JoSAA seat allotment result

Go to josaa.nic.in. On the home page, click on the link for round 3 allotment result. Enter your JEE Main login details. Submit and view result.

