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JoSAA Counselling 2026: First mock seat allocation list released at josaa.nic.in, direct link here

JoSAA Counselling 2026 first mock seat allocation list has been released. The direct link to check the mock list is given here. 

Updated on: Jun 08, 2026 02:21 pm IST
Edited by Papri Chanda
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The Joint Seat Allocation Authority has released the JoSAA Counselling 2026 first mock seat allocation list. Candidates who have filled the choices can check the mock seat allocation list on the official website of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in.

JoSAA Counselling 2026: First mock seat allocation list released at josaa.nic.in, direct link here

The mock seat allocation 1 list will be released on the basis of the choices filled in by candidates as on June 7, 2026 till 8 pm.

The candidates who have filled the choices can follow the steps given below to check the mock seat allotment link.

Direct link to check mock seat allotment list 

JoSAA Counselling 2026: How to check mock seat allotment list

To check the mock seat allotment list, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in.

2. Click on JoSAA Counselling 2026 first mock seat allocation list link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have enter the login details.

Seat allocation in IITs and IISc is based on JEE (Advanced) 2026 rank and seat allocation in NIT+ System is based on JEE (Main) 2026 rank. For more related details candidates can check the official website of JoSAA.

 
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