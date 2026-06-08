The Joint Seat Allocation Authority has released the JoSAA Counselling 2026 first mock seat allocation list. Candidates who have filled the choices can check the mock seat allocation list on the official website of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in.

JoSAA Counselling 2026: First mock seat allocation list released at josaa.nic.in, direct link here

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The mock seat allocation 1 list will be released on the basis of the choices filled in by candidates as on June 7, 2026 till 8 pm.

The candidates who have filled the choices can follow the steps given below to check the mock seat allotment link.

Direct link to check mock seat allotment list

JoSAA Counselling 2026: How to check mock seat allotment list

To check the mock seat allotment list, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in.

2. Click on JoSAA Counselling 2026 first mock seat allocation list link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have enter the login details.

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{{^usCountry}} 4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} 5. Check the result and download the page. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 5. Check the result and download the page. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Round 1 seat allotment result will be announced on June 13, 2026. The online reporting, fee payment, document upload/ response by candidates can be done from June 13, 2026. The last date of fee payment for Round 1 is June 26, 2026. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Round 1 seat allotment result will be announced on June 13, 2026. The online reporting, fee payment, document upload/ response by candidates can be done from June 13, 2026. The last date of fee payment for Round 1 is June 26, 2026. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Through JoSAA counselling, admission will be conducted for 138 institutes including 23 IITs, IISc Bengaluru, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs and 56 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs) for the academic year 2026-27. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Through JoSAA counselling, admission will be conducted for 138 institutes including 23 IITs, IISc Bengaluru, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs and 56 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs) for the academic year 2026-27. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The total intake (i.e. number of seats) for an academic program is distributed into different Program-Sections. These are OPEN, GEN-EWS, OBC-NCL, SC, ST, OPEN-PwD, GEN-EWS-PwD, OBC-NCL-PwD, SC-PwD, and STPwD. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The total intake (i.e. number of seats) for an academic program is distributed into different Program-Sections. These are OPEN, GEN-EWS, OBC-NCL, SC, ST, OPEN-PwD, GEN-EWS-PwD, OBC-NCL-PwD, SC-PwD, and STPwD. {{/usCountry}}

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Seat allocation in IITs and IISc is based on JEE (Advanced) 2026 rank and seat allocation in NIT+ System is based on JEE (Main) 2026 rank. For more related details candidates can check the official website of JoSAA.

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