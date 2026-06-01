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JoSAA Counselling 2026 schedule out at josaa.nic.in, registration begins tomorrow

JoSAA Counselling 2026 schedule has been released. The registration process will begin on June 2, 2026 at josaa.nic.in. 

Updated on: Jun 01, 2026 01:28 pm IST
Edited by Papri Chanda
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The Joint Seat Allocation Authority has released the JoSAA Counselling 2026 schedule. Candidates who have passed the JEE Advanced exam can check the counselling schedule on the official website of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in.

JoSAA Counselling 2026 schedule out at josaa.nic.in, registration begins tomorrow(Pexels/Representational Image)

The registration process will commence on June 2, 2026 at 5 pm. The registration process and choice filling for academic programs under JoSAA 2026 will end on June 11, 2026.

The mock seat allotment list 1, based on the choices filled by the candidates as on June 7, 2026, will be released on June 8, and mock seat allotment list 2 will be out on June 10, 2026.

The Round 1 seat allotment result will be announced on June 13, 2026. The online reporting, fee payment, document upload/ response by candidates can be done from June 13, 2026. The last date of fee payment for Round 1 is June 26, 2026.

The candidates who secured a Rank in JEE (Advanced) 2026 are eligible to participate in the Joint Seat Allocation process for a seat at an IIT. All the candidates who are eligible for admission will have to participate in the joint seat allocation process by filling in their preferred choices of courses and Institutes.

JoSAA Counselling 2026: How to register

Complete Schedule Here 

 
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