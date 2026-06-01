The Joint Seat Allocation Authority has released the JoSAA Counselling 2026 schedule. Candidates who have passed the JEE Advanced exam can check the counselling schedule on the official website of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in.

JoSAA Counselling 2026 schedule out at josaa.nic.in, registration begins tomorrow(Pexels/Representational Image)

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The registration process will commence on June 2, 2026 at 5 pm. The registration process and choice filling for academic programs under JoSAA 2026 will end on June 11, 2026.

The mock seat allotment list 1, based on the choices filled by the candidates as on June 7, 2026, will be released on June 8, and mock seat allotment list 2 will be out on June 10, 2026.

The Round 1 seat allotment result will be announced on June 13, 2026. The online reporting, fee payment, document upload/ response by candidates can be done from June 13, 2026. The last date of fee payment for Round 1 is June 26, 2026.

The candidates who secured a Rank in JEE (Advanced) 2026 are eligible to participate in the Joint Seat Allocation process for a seat at an IIT. All the candidates who are eligible for admission will have to participate in the joint seat allocation process by filling in their preferred choices of courses and Institutes.

JoSAA Counselling 2026: How to register

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{{^usCountry}} To register for the counselling round, candidates can follow the steps given below. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To register for the counselling round, candidates can follow the steps given below. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} 1. Visit the official website of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1. Visit the official website of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 2. Click on the JoSAA Counselling 2026 registration link available on the home page. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2. Click on the JoSAA Counselling 2026 registration link available on the home page. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 4. Once registration is done, fill the application form. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 4. Once registration is done, fill the application form. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 5. Make the payment of registration fee. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 5. Make the payment of registration fee. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 6. Click on submit and your registration is done. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 6. Click on submit and your registration is done. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 7. Download the confirmation page. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 7. Download the confirmation page. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 8. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 8. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The list of courses that will be offered by the IITs for admission for the academic year 2026-27 will be made available at the time of online filling in of choices. For more related details candidates can check the official website of JoSAA. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The list of courses that will be offered by the IITs for admission for the academic year 2026-27 will be made available at the time of online filling in of choices. For more related details candidates can check the official website of JoSAA. {{/usCountry}}

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Complete Schedule Here

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