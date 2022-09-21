Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2022: PGET registration ends on September 23

Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA will end the registration process for Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2022 on September 23, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for PGET can apply online through the official site of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in. The registration process was started on September 19, 2022.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Candidates who have scored more than or equal to the prescribed minimum score on NEET PG and MDS 2022 only are eligible to register and apply online for PG Dental and Dental courses for the year 2022-23. To apply for the same, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to apply for Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2022

Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2022: How to apply

Visit the official site of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

Click on PGET 2022 (Medical/ Dental) online application link.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Offline Verification of Documents at KEA, Bangalore (only by candidates who completes the online registration process) will be done from September 26 to October 3, 2022. For more related details candidates can check the official site of KEA.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}