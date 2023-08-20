Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2023 round 1 seat allotment schedule released at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Education Desk
Aug 20, 2023 06:19 PM IST

KEA has released Karnataka NEET PG and NEET MDS 2023 first-round seat allotment schedule. Seat allotment result on August 28.

Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA has released the Karnataka NEET PG and NEET MDS 2023 first-round seat allotment schedule on August 20. Candidates can check the round 1 seat allotment schedule on the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

“Candidates can exercise their priority of options from 11 am on 22-8-2023 to 25-8-2023 up to 11 am” reads the official notification

The seat matrix and fee structure will be released on August 21 at 7 pm. The option entry process will begin on August 22 till August 25 at 11 am. The provisional mock allotment result will be announced on August 25 after 8 pm. Candidates can check options from August 25 to August 28 by 11 am.

The NEET PG round 1 seat allotment result will be released on August 28 after 8 pm.

Candidates can check the Karnataka NEET PG round 1 seat allotment schedule here.

