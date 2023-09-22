Karnataka NEET UG 2023 seat allotment result for mop up round out at kea.kar.nic.in, link here

Karnataka Examinations Authority has released Karnataka NEET UG 2023 seat allotment result on September 22, 2023. The seat allotment result has been released for mop up round. Candidates who have registered themselves for the mop up round counselling can check the result through the official site of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

The seat allotment result was scheduled to release on September 20, 2023, which got delayed and has been released today, September 22, 2023.

Along with the seat allotment result, the seat allotment list and vacant seat list after mop up round has also been released by the Authority.

The revised schedule after mop up round seat allotment has not been released yet. Candidates who want to check the result can do it through the official site by following the steps given below.

Karnataka NEET UG 2023 seat allotment result: How to check

Visit the official site of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

Click on Karnataka NEET UG 2023 seat allotment result link available on the home page.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the seat allotment result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of KEA.

