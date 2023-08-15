Karnataka Examinations Authority will release Karnataka NEET UG 2023 seat allotment result on August 16, 2023. Candidates who have registered themselves for Round 1 can check the seat allotment result through the official site of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

Karnataka NEET UG 2023 seat allotment result releasing tomorrow at kea.kar.nic.in

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The first round allotment result will be announced after 6 pm. To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Karnataka NEET UG 2023 seat allotment result: How to check

Visit the official site of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

Click on Karnataka NEET UG 2023 seat allotment result link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the seat allotment result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

A candidate who had obtained a Medical / Dental seat in any of the previous years and not surrendered the seat before the last date fixed for entry of options for final round of seat allotment and candidates already studying Medical / Dental and selected Medical / Dental seat from other boards will not be eligible for allotment of a Medical / Dental seat during 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of KEA.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON