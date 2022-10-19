Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022: Registration date extended till October 23

Published on Oct 19, 2022 01:29 PM IST

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022 registration date has been extended till October 23, 2022. Candidates can apply online through the direct link given below.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA has extended the registration date for Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022. The last date to register has been extended till October 23, 2022. Candidates can apply online through the official site of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

The last date to apply for admission to Medical, Dental and AYUSH courses have been extended because the servers allotted to KEA were down in the State Data Centre. As per the notice, the registration date and payment of fees has been extended till October 23 and the last date for submitting the application online has been extended till October 25, 2022. Candidates can apply online through these simple steps given below.

Direct link to apply here 

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022: How to apply

  • Visit the official site of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.
  • Click on UG NEET link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Once done, click on submit.
  • Your application has been submitted.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Kannada Language Test for Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga candidates will be held on October 27, 2022 from 11.30 am to 12.30 pm at Bangalore, instead of October 21, 2022.

Official Notice Here 

neet exam in karnataka education news
