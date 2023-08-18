KCET, Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2023: Post seat allotment schedule out at kea.kar.nic.in

Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA has released the KCET, Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2023 post seat allotment schedule. Candidates who want to check the post seat allotment schedule can check it on the official site of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

KCET, Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2023: Post seat allotment schedule out

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the official schedule, the exercising choices by the seat allotted candidates in consultation with parents will be done from August 18 to August 20, 2023. The payment of fees by Choice I and Choice 2 selected candidates will be done from August 19 to August 22, 2023. Deposition of original documents along with two sets of attested photocopies of all the documents, only for Choice 1 fee paid candidates can be done from August 19 to August 22, 2023.

Candidates can download the admission order only by choice 1, after payment and after deposition of original documents from August 19 to August 22, 2023. The last date for reporting at the allotted college with one set of attested photocopies as per verification slip is till August 23, 2023.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The documents to be submitted if they select Choice 1 are- Choice I printout, scorecard and admit card, KEA verification slip, fee paid receipt, all original documents as per verification slip, annexure 1 and 9. For more related details candidates can check the official site of KEA.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON