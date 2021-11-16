Kerala University PhD entrance exam on Dec 4, registration closes tomorrow

The PhD entrance examination 2021 (general aptitude test) for determining eligibility for admission to full-time/part-time research leading to PhD Degree in the University of Kerala will be held on December 4. Registration for the exam will end on November 17. Candidates can apply through the application forms available on the official website of the university.

Candidates with UGC-NET/ JRF, UGC CSIR-NET/JRF, SLET recognized by UGC and GATE research fellowships of Central and State Government Departments/agencies as approved by the University are exempted from appearing in the exam. Other than these candidates, those with M.Phil. /Ph.D. Degree and teacher fellowship holders, DBT-JRF in the subject Biotechnology, DST-INSPIRE fellowship, ICMR-SRF awardees are also exempted from taking the exam.

Scientists working in approved Research Laboratories either owned or managed by the Central/State Government or an Autonomous research Institution of National Status with seven years experience in the Scientist Grade, having two research papers published in the recognized research journals of the concerned subject approved by the Board of Studies concerned and Teachers working in Government/Aided colleges affiliated to this University who has seven or more years of teaching also come under the exemption, the University has said.

The exam will carry a total of 100 marks and the minimum marks to pass this exam is 50% for candidates of all categories except SC and ST categories for whom the pass marks is 40%.