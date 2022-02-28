KVS admissions 2022: Registration begins for class 1, check details here

The registration process for admission to Class 1 at Kendriya Vidyalayas has begin on Monday February 28.

Parents and guardians can submit their wards application form through the official website of KVS at kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in. The last date of registration process for class 1 admission is March 21.

On March 25, 2022, the first admission list for Class 1 will be released. If seats remain vacant after the first list, the second and third lists will be announced on April 1 and 8, respectively.

Direct link to apply here

Check detailed admission schedule here

KVS admission 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website at kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the registration link

Registration (sign-up) of first-time user

Login (sign-in) to the admission application portal

Filling in admission application form and uploading documents

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

