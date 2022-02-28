Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
KVS admissions 2022: Registration begins for class 1, check details here

The registration process for admission to Class 1 at Kendriya Vidyalayas has begin on Monday February 28
Updated on Feb 28, 2022 10:33 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Parents and guardians can submit their wards application form through the official website of KVS at kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in. The last date of registration process for class 1 admission is March 21. 

On March 25, 2022, the first admission list for Class 1 will be released. If seats remain vacant after the first list, the second and third lists will be announced on April 1 and 8, respectively.

Direct link to apply here

Check detailed admission schedule here

KVS admission 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website at kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the registration link

Registration (sign-up) of first-time user

Login (sign-in) to the admission application portal

Filling in admission application form and uploading documents

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

 

 

Topics
kvs admissions
