KVS Class 1 admission registration begins today, direct link to apply here

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan have started the registration process for KVS Class 1 admission from Thursday, April 1 onwards. Parents or guardians can register for the admission process of their child through the official site of KVS on kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in. The last date to apply for the admission process is till April 19, 2021.

Parents will require a set of documents to register for Class 1 admissions. Check the list of documents required for the admission round below.

Direct link to register

List of Documents

1. For Class I, certificate of proof of age in the form of a birth certificate issued by the authority competent to register births. This will include certificates from Notified Area Council / Municipality / Municipal Corporation extract about the date of birth from records of Village Panchayat, Military Hospital and service records of Defence personnel.

2. A certificate that the child belongs to the Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe/EWS/OBC (Non-Creamy Layer)/BPL wherever applicable, issued by the Competent Authority in concerned State Government/Union Government.

3. For grandchildren of Hon’ble Member of Parliament and PSU employees a proof of relationship of either of the child’s parents with the Hon’ble Member of Parliament or PSU employees would be needed.

4. For grandchildren of KVS employee a proof of relationship of either of the child’s parent with the KVS employee (serving or retired) would be required.

5. A certificate from the civil surgeon/rehabilitation centre or any other competent authority defined by the Government of India O. M. No. 36035/5/88 / Estt. (sct) dated 4.5.1999 certifying the child is handicapped, wherever applicable.

6. A service certificate showing the number of transfers during the preceding 7 years duly signed and stamped by the head of office bearing the name, designation and other relevant particulars in block letters.

7. A certificate of retirement for uniformed Defence employees.

8. Proof of Residence.

Parents and guardians are advised not to submit multiple applications to the same Vidyalaya for the same child.

The first provisional list will be released on April 23 and based on the availability of seats, the second and third provisional lists will be released on April 30 and May 5, 2021, respectively. Check the results or shortlists of admissions with individual Vidyalayas on the dates announced by KVS/ individual Vidyalayas for declaration of admission results.