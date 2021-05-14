LSAT India 2021: Last date to register today, here’s how to apply

Discover Law will end the registration process for LSAT India 2021 on May 14, 2021. Candidates who have not applied for Law School Admission Test (LSAT) for the May session can do it through the official site of Discover Law on discoverlaw.in. The exam will be held in multiple days and several slots from May 29.

The examination has been preponed due to the postponement of the CBSE board exams. The official notice issued by the organization reads, “In response to the postponement of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class XII examinations, LSAC Global is announcing that the June administration of the 2021 LSAT—India will be delivered over multiple days and slots starting 29 May 2021. The test has been moved from the week of 14 June 2021 to begin Saturday, 29 May 2021.”

Till now more than 5000 students have registered for the examination.

LSAT India 2021 will be conducted online by utilizing artificial intelligence-assisted remote proctoring to secure the integrity and validity of the test. This format will enable to students to do the exam from the safety of their homes as well as continue with their law school entrance processes without interruption.

