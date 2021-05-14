Home / Education / Admissions / LSAT India 2021: Last date to register today, here’s how to apply
admissions

LSAT India 2021: Last date to register today, here’s how to apply

LSAT India 2021 registration date ends today, May 14, 2021. Candidates can apply for the examination through the official site of Discover Law on discoverlaw.in.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAY 14, 2021 08:49 AM IST
LSAT India 2021: Last date to register today, here’s how to apply(HT FILE)

Discover Law will end the registration process for LSAT India 2021 on May 14, 2021. Candidates who have not applied for Law School Admission Test (LSAT) for the May session can do it through the official site of Discover Law on discoverlaw.in. The exam will be held in multiple days and several slots from May 29.

The examination has been preponed due to the postponement of the CBSE board exams. The official notice issued by the organization reads, “In response to the postponement of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class XII examinations, LSAC Global is announcing that the June administration of the 2021 LSAT—India will be delivered over multiple days and slots starting 29 May 2021. The test has been moved from the week of 14 June 2021 to begin Saturday, 29 May 2021.”

Till now more than 5000 students have registered for the examination.

LSAT India 2021 will be conducted online by utilizing artificial intelligence-assisted remote proctoring to secure the integrity and validity of the test. This format will enable to students to do the exam from the safety of their homes as well as continue with their law school entrance processes without interruption.

Discover Law will end the registration process for LSAT India 2021 on May 14, 2021. Candidates who have not applied for Law School Admission Test (LSAT) for the May session can do it through the official site of Discover Law on discoverlaw.in. The exam will be held in multiple days and several slots from May 29.

The examination has been preponed due to the postponement of the CBSE board exams. The official notice issued by the organization reads, “In response to the postponement of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class XII examinations, LSAC Global is announcing that the June administration of the 2021 LSAT—India will be delivered over multiple days and slots starting 29 May 2021. The test has been moved from the week of 14 June 2021 to begin Saturday, 29 May 2021.”

Till now more than 5000 students have registered for the examination.

LSAT India 2021 will be conducted online by utilizing artificial intelligence-assisted remote proctoring to secure the integrity and validity of the test. This format will enable to students to do the exam from the safety of their homes as well as continue with their law school entrance processes without interruption.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
law school admission test admission process online education
TRENDING NEWS

Video of dog and deer’s unique friendship is winning hearts. Watch

Patient doggo waits eagerly for human to throw ball. Clip is a giggle-fest

Nasa’s post about 4.5-billion-year-old asteroid may leave you intrigued

Butter chicken cake leaves netizens impressed. Seen it yet?
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Happy Eid ul Fitr 2021
Eid ul Fitr 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP