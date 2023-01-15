Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Lucknow University PhD Admission 2023 registration deadline extended till Jan 25

admissions
Published on Jan 15, 2023 06:56 PM IST

The deadline to submit an online application for Lucknow University's Ph.D. (Regular) (Session 2022-23) has been extended from January 16 to January 25.

ByHT Education Desk

The University of Lucknow has extended the registration deadline for PhD admission. Candidates can now submit their applications for PhD admission till January 25. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at lkouniv.ac.in. Earlier, the last date for the registration for PhD admissions was January 16.

The application fee is 2000 for the General and OBC categories. For SC and ST categories the application fee is Rs1000. The Differently Abled (PH) Any category candidates have to pay 1000 as an application fee.

Direct link to apply

Lucknow University PhD Admission 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at lkouniv.ac.in

On the homepage, click on Admission

Register and enter personal details

Fill educational qualification

Upload photograph and signature

Pay the application fee

Take a printout for future reference.

In case of any kind of inconvenience contact on helpline No 0522-4150500.

