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Maharashtra govt considering 'single parent child' category in college admission forms: minister

Maharashtra govt considering 'single parent child' category in college admission forms: minister

Published on: Jun 13, 2026 02:20 pm IST
PTI |
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Mumbai, The Maharashtra government is considering the inclusion of a separate "Single Parent Child" category in college admission forms as part of a broader initiative to support children of single mothers pursuing higher and technical education, and plan suitable measures.

Maharashtra govt considering 'single parent child' category in college admission forms: minister

Higher and technical education Minister Chandrakant Patil on Saturday said a high-level committee will be set up to effectively implement the initiative and provide concessions, priority, and educational support to children of single mothers.

He said the move would identify the actual number of children of single mothers studying in higher education institutions and enable the government to plan suitable support measures.

A special online meeting of principals of around 1,500 colleges in Maharashtra will be held on June 17 to understand the ground situation and discuss the process for accurate registration of such students during admissions, Patil stated.

Citing the lack of a separate mechanism for recording children of single mothers in higher education, Patil said instructions have been issued to establish a proper and accurate system at the college level.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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