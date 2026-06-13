Mumbai, The Maharashtra government is considering the inclusion of a separate "Single Parent Child" category in college admission forms as part of a broader initiative to support children of single mothers pursuing higher and technical education, and plan suitable measures.

Maharashtra govt considering 'single parent child' category in college admission forms: minister

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Higher and technical education Minister Chandrakant Patil on Saturday said a high-level committee will be set up to effectively implement the initiative and provide concessions, priority, and educational support to children of single mothers.

He said the move would identify the actual number of children of single mothers studying in higher education institutions and enable the government to plan suitable support measures.

A special online meeting of principals of around 1,500 colleges in Maharashtra will be held on June 17 to understand the ground situation and discuss the process for accurate registration of such students during admissions, Patil stated.

Citing the lack of a separate mechanism for recording children of single mothers in higher education, Patil said instructions have been issued to establish a proper and accurate system at the college level.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the minister, this joint initiative of the government and the Directorate of Higher Education will help children of single mothers enter the mainstream of higher education and access relevant government schemes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the minister, this joint initiative of the government and the Directorate of Higher Education will help children of single mothers enter the mainstream of higher education and access relevant government schemes. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} To decide the course of action, the state convenor of Sau Ekal Mahila Samiti, Heramb Kulkarni, visited the office of the Directorate of Higher Education in Pune and held a detailed discussion. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To decide the course of action, the state convenor of Sau Ekal Mahila Samiti, Heramb Kulkarni, visited the office of the Directorate of Higher Education in Pune and held a detailed discussion. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} After the announcement of a separate policy for single mothers during the Budget Session, a committee has already been constituted under the chairpersonship of the Commissioner of the Women and Child Development Department. Director of Higher Education, Shailendra Deolankar, and Heramb Kulkarni are members of this committee. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After the announcement of a separate policy for single mothers during the Budget Session, a committee has already been constituted under the chairpersonship of the Commissioner of the Women and Child Development Department. Director of Higher Education, Shailendra Deolankar, and Heramb Kulkarni are members of this committee. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A separate high-level committee will now be constituted under the Higher and Technical Education Department. The committee will study matters related to the inclusion of a separate column in college admission forms, priority in hostel admissions, counselling support and other necessary concessions for such students, and submit its report to the government, according to Patil. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A separate high-level committee will now be constituted under the Higher and Technical Education Department. The committee will study matters related to the inclusion of a separate column in college admission forms, priority in hostel admissions, counselling support and other necessary concessions for such students, and submit its report to the government, according to Patil. {{/usCountry}}

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