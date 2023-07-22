Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2023: Website launched, apply from July 24

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has launched the official website for state quota NEET UG counselling 2023 – cetcell.net.in/NEET-UG-2023. As per information available on the website, the registration cum application process for Maharashtra NEET UG counselling will begin on July 24.

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2023 website launched (cetcell.net.in/NEET-UG-2023)

The detailed schedule, information brochure, etc. have not been released yet.

In the information brochure, candidates will get to know more about the application and counselling process, fee structure, eligibility and reservation criteria, among others.

To help students understand their admission chances, CET Cell has published last year's cut-off marks as well. Students can check it and get an idea which medical colleges they could get for their marks and all India ranks. However, this list is only indicative and does not guarantee a medical seat this year.

Here is the direct link for Maharashtra NEET counselling 2023 website where students can check cut-off marks and other details.

Meanwhile, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has started the choice filling process for the first round of NEET counselling. Go to mcc.nic.in for more information.

