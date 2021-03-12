Maths, physics, chemistry not compulsory for B.E, B. Tech degrees: AICTE

Aspiring engineering candidates do not necessarily need to study physics, chemistry or mathematics in class 12 to be eligible for the programme. In a recent development, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), the technical education regulator, has made these subjects optional for the admission to UG engineering courses, BE and B. Tech.

The revised rules have been announced in AICTE’s recently-released Approval Process Handbook 2020-2021. According to the new regulation, students have to pass 10+2 with any three of the following subjects: Physics, Mathematics, Chemistry, Computer Science, Electronics, Information, Technology, Biology, Informatics Practices, Biotechnology, Technical Vocational subject, Agriculture, Engineering, Graphics, Business Studies, Entrepreneurship.

The new move will allow students from diverse backgrounds to take up engineering. “The Universities will offer suitable bridge courses such as Mathematics, Physics, Engineering drawing, etc., for the students coming from diverse backgrounds to achieve desired learning outcomes of the programme,” mentions the handbook.

AICTE’s revised regulation is in line with the National Education Policy’s vision that students should be offered more flexibility in their choice of subjects, especially in secondary school, so that they can chart their career and life path better. However, mathematics being the core of all engineering courses, concerns have been raised about this changed regulation, suggest some media reports. The apprehension is about the toll this new move may take on the quality of engineers that Indian engineering colleges produce.

As of now, physics, chemistry and mathematics in class 12 are mandatory for studying engineering. Admission to engineering colleges across the country is based on their Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) scores and their marks in class 12 board exams in these three subjects. Also, physics, chemistry and mathematics are compulsory for JEE Main and Advanced.

Highlights from AICTE’s Approval Process Handbook 2020-2021

• Mathematics, physics and chemistry are not mandatory for class 12 students to take up engineering courses

• They need to pass class 12 board exams with any three of these subjects: Physics, Mathematics, Chemistry, Computer Science, Electronics, Information, Technology, Biology, Informatics Practices, Biotechnology, Technical Vocational subject, Agriculture, Engineering, Graphics, Business Studies, Entrepreneurship.

• Unreserved category students must obtain at least 45% marks in the qualifying examination. The cut-off for reserved category candidates is 40%.

• Bridge courses will be offered by universities on mathematics, physics, engineering drawing, etc. for students of diverse backgrounds.