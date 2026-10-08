The Medical Counselling Commission has released the MCC NEET PG Counselling 2026 schedule. The registration process for Round 1 will begin on October 12, 2026. Candidates can apply online through the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

MCC NEET PG Counselling 2026 schedule released at mcc.nic.in, Round 1 registration begins on October 12 (HT File Photo)

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The last date to apply for Round 1 is October 21, 2026. The choice filling will open on October 13 and will close on October 22, 2026. The choice locking facility will open on October 21 and close on October 22, 2026.

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The processing of seat allotment will begin on October 22 and will close on October 23, 2026. The Round 1 result will be declared on October 24, 2026.

The reporting or joining of the candidates will begin from October 26 to November 2, 2026. The verification of the joined candidates data by the institutes sharing of data to MCC will be done on November 3, 2026.

MCC NEET PG Counselling 2026: How to apply for Round 1

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{{^usCountry}} Those candidates who want to apply for the counselling round can follow the steps given below. Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. Click on MCC NEET PG Counselling 2026 round 1 registration link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will register online. Once registration will be done, fill the application form. Make the payment of application fee. Click on submit and download the page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Those candidates who want to apply for the counselling round can follow the steps given below. Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. Click on MCC NEET PG Counselling 2026 round 1 registration link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will register online. Once registration will be done, fill the application form. Make the payment of application fee. Click on submit and download the page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, NMC has released the seat matrix for postgraduate courses. As per the seat matrix notice, over 50000 seats are listed across the country for various post-graduate courses.

However, the enclosed Seat Matrix does not include the seats in respect of applications received for an increase in intake of existing PG courses or for the commencement of new PG courses for the Academic Year 2026–27.

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The Commission has also warned medical colleges and institutions against admitting students beyond their approved intake capacity. Such admissions will be considered a violation of the National Medical Commission Act, 2019, and the regulations framed under it, and may invite appropriate regulatory and penal action against the defaulting institution as per applicable law.

The NEET PG result was declared on September 24, 2026. The NEET PG exam was held on August 30, and the re-test was conducted on September 5, 2026. The answer key will be released on or after October 1, 2026.

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For more related details candidates can check the official website of MCC.

Official Schedule Here