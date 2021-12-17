Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Admissions / MHT CET 2021: CAP Round II provisional allotment list to release today
MHT CET 2021 CAP Round II provisional allotment list to release today, December 17, 2021. Candidates can check the list on the official site of MAHACET on mahacet.org.
Published on Dec 17, 2021 12:16 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will release MHT CET 2021 CAP Round II provisional allotment list on December 17, 2021. Candidates who want to check the provisional allotment list can check it on the official site of MAHACET on mahacet.org. 

As per the official schedule, candidates who will be shortlisted will accept the offered seat by logging into their account from December 18 to December 21, 2021. Reporting to the allotted institute and  confirmation of admission by submitting required documents and payment of fee after CAP Round II will be done from December 18 to December 21. 

MHT CET 2021: How to check CAP Round II provisional allotment list

Candidates who want to check the provisional allotment list can follow these simple steps given below. 

  • Visit the official site of MAHACET on mahacet.org.
  • Click on MHT CET 2021 CAP Round II provisional allotment list link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your allotment list will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the allotment list and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Meanwhile, the state government has approved the decision to extend the submission of original certificates of caste verification for MHT CET 2021. The last date has been extended till December 21, 2021. 

