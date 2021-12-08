Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
MHT CET 2021: Submission of original certificates of caste verification extended
MHT CET 2021: Submission of original certificates of caste verification extended

MHT CET 2021 submission of original certificates of caste verification has been extended. Candidates can check the details below. 
Published on Dec 08, 2021 10:21 AM IST
Published on Dec 08, 2021 10:21 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The state government has approved the decision to extend the submission of original certificates of caste verification for MHT CET 2021. The last date has been extended till December 21, 2021. The official notice and schedule are available on the official site of MAHACET on mahacet.org. 

Uday Samant, Minister of Higher Education And Technical Education (Maharashtra) have shared a tweet in this regard. The tweet reads, “The government has approved to extend the deadline for submission of original certificates of caste verification required for the centralized admission process for the academic year 2021-22 under the technical education department in the CET examination room till the last date of admission in the second round of centralized process.”

The official notice released by the State Common Entrance Cell reads, “The SC, ST, VJ/DT- NT(A), NT(B), NT(C), NT(D), OBC, SBC and EWS Candidates who submitted receipt of Caste/Tribe Validity Certificate, Non Creamy Layer Certificate, EWS Certificate during physical document verification or the E- document verification and confirmation period should scan and submit Caste/ Tribe Validity Certificate, Non Creamy Layer Certificate, EWS Certificate in online mode and submit original certificate at Allotted institute on or before 21/12/2021 up to 05.00 p.m. otherwise such admission get automatically cancelled and candidate shall be considered as Open category candidate for next institutional vacancy round provided candidate full fill eligibility criteria for open category.”

As per the revised schedule, candidates can accept the offered seat as per allotment of CAP Round 1 till December 10, 2021. For more related details candidates can visit the official site of MAHACET. 

 

