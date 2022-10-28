MP NEET UG Counselling 2022: First round seat allotment result out, check here

Commissioner Medical Education Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh has released the MP NEET UG Counselling 2022 first round seat allotment result. The seat allotment result has been released and is available to candidates on the official site of DME MP at dme.mponline.gov.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The provisional allotment list has been released for MBBS/ BDS course. The reporting at allotted medical/ dental college in person for documents verification and admission can be done from October 29 to November 4, 2022 and on the same timeline, candidates can opt for upgradation after admission.

Direct link to check seat allotment result

MP NEET UG Counselling 2022: How to check seat allotment result

To check the seat allotment result candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official website at dme.mponline.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the Provisional allotment list available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the result.

Download the page and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Commissioner has also released the opening and closing ranks of the seat allotment results. For more related details candidates can check the official site of DME MP.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON