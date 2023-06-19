Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mumbai University Admission 2023 Live: Colleges start releasing 1st merit list

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 19, 2023 02:05 PM IST

  • Mumbai University Admission 2023 1st Merit List Live Updates: As of now, there is no consolidated merit/cut-off list on mu.ac.in.

MU Admission 2023 1st Merit List Live Updates: Colleges affiliated to the University of Mumbai have started releasing first merit lists for admission to first year degree courses. As of now, there is no consolidated merit/cut-off list on mu.ac.in but some colleges has published lists on their websites. 

Mumbai University Admission 2023 Live: First merit list being released

Students can visit college websites and check their admission status. 

As per the schedule announced by MU, document verification for the first round of admissions will be done from June 20 to 27. Second and third lists will be out on June 28 and July 6, respectively.

Follow this live blog for Mumbai University first merit list and other important updates.

    MU admission 2023: St Andrew's college first merit list

    St. Andrew’s College of Arts, Science and Commerce has released first merit lists for Arts and Commerce courses.

    BA admission merit list

    BCom admission merit list

    Cut-offs

    Merit list notice

     

  • Mon, 19 Jun 2023 01:52 PM

    BK Birla College 1st merit list out

    FYBA Marathi

    FYBA English

    FYBCom

    FYBSc

    FY-Unaided

  • Mon, 19 Jun 2023 01:41 PM

    Mumbai University Admission 2023: Jai Hind College 1st merit list

    Jai Hind College (JHC) has released merit lists for admission to FY Degree admissions. Check it here.

  • Mon, 19 Jun 2023 01:40 PM

    Mumbai University Admission 2023: First merit list

    Mumbai University colleges have started releasing first merit lists for admission to first year degree courses. Follow this blog for direct links and other updates. 

