Mumbai University Admission 2023 Live: Colleges start releasing 1st merit list

MU Admission 2023 1st Merit List Live Updates: Colleges affiliated to the University of Mumbai have started releasing first merit lists for admission to first year degree courses. As of now, there is no consolidated merit/cut-off list on mu.ac.in but some colleges has published lists on their websites.
Students can visit college websites and check their admission status.
As per the schedule announced by MU, document verification for the first round of admissions will be done from June 20 to 27. Second and third lists will be out on June 28 and July 6, respectively.
- Mon, 19 Jun 2023 02:05 PM
MU admission 2023: St Andrew's college first merit list
St. Andrew’s College of Arts, Science and Commerce has released first merit lists for Arts and Commerce courses.
- Mon, 19 Jun 2023 01:52 PM
BK Birla College 1st merit list out
- Mon, 19 Jun 2023 01:41 PM
Mumbai University Admission 2023: Jai Hind College 1st merit list
Jai Hind College (JHC) has released merit lists for admission to FY Degree admissions. Check it here.
- Mon, 19 Jun 2023 01:40 PM
Mumbai University Admission 2023: First merit list
Mumbai University colleges have started releasing first merit lists for admission to first year degree courses. Follow this blog for direct links and other updates.