Mumbai University Admission 2023 Live: Colleges start releasing 1st merit list

MU Admission 2023 1st Merit List Live Updates: Colleges affiliated to the University of Mumbai have started releasing first merit lists for admission to first year degree courses. As of now, there is no consolidated merit/cut-off list on mu.ac.in but some colleges has published lists on their websites.

Mumbai University Admission 2023 Live: First merit list being released

Students can visit college websites and check their admission status.

As per the schedule announced by MU, document verification for the first round of admissions will be done from June 20 to 27. Second and third lists will be out on June 28 and July 6, respectively.

