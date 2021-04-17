Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 6 entrance exam postponed, details here

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, NVS has postponed the Class 6 entrance examination. The examination for Class 6 admission that was scheduled to be conducted on May 16, 2021, has been postponed. Parents and guardians can check the notice on the official site of NVS on navodaya.gov.in.

The examination has been postponed due to administrative reason. The new exam date will be announced by Samiti at least 15 days before the exam date.

The notice reads, “Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test-2021 for admission of students in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas to Class VI for the session 2021-22 which is scheduled on “16.05.2021” in all the states and UTs other than Mizoram, Nagaland, and Meghalaya is postponed due to administrative reasons. The rescheduled date will be notified at least 15 days prior to the date of selection test.”

The examination was scheduled to be conducted in all states and UTs except in Mizoram, Nagaland, and Meghalaya on May 16. The admit card was released by Samiti on April 13, 2021.

The entrance examination for Class 6 is conducted in English, Hindi, and the regional language of each state. The exam duration is for 2 hours and has three sections- Mental Ability, Arithmetic Test, and Language Test. The question paper comprises 80 objective-type questions carrying a total of 100 marks.