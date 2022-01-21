NBE DNB Counseling 2021 schedule released, registration begins January 31

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has released NBE DNB Counseling 2021 schedule. The schedule for online centralized merit-based counseling for admission session 2021 is available on the official site of NBE on natboard.edu.in. The registration process will begin on January 31, 2022.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the <strong>schedule released by the Board</strong>, the last date of registration and filling of option/ choices of available seats will be done till February 3, 2022, for Round 1. The processing of allotment will be done on February 4 and 5, 2022, the result of first-round allotment will be done on February 5, payment of first-year course fee can be submitted from February 5 to February 8 and physical joining at the allotted hospital can be done from February 5 to February 12, 2022.

Registration & filling of choices has to be done through the website counselling.nbe.edu.in. Candidates are advised to fill their preferences/choices of seats carefully and Lock and Confirm them so that the same are considered by the System.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The official notice states that candidates allotted a seat during the counseling process are required to deposit a One-year non-refundable Course Fee of ₹1,47,500/- [(1,25,000 + 22,500 GST @18%) (excluding payment gateway charges)] to confirm and FREEZE the allotment of seat.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON