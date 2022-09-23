NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Last date today to apply for Round 1 at mcc.nic.in

Medical Counselling Committee, MCC will close down the registration process for NEET PG 2022 counselling on September 23, 2022. The registration link will close down at 12 noon today. Candidates can apply online through the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

The choice filling or locking facility will close down on September 25, 2022. Verification of Internal Candidates by the respective Universities/ Institutes will be done from September 23 to 24, 2022. The seat allotment process will be conducted from September 26 to 27, 2022 and the first seat allotment result will be available on September 28, 2022. The reporting of joining of the institute will be done from September 29 to October 4, 2022.

Direct link to apply for NEET PG 2022 Counselling

NEET PG 2022 Counselling: How to register for Round 1

Candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

Click on NEET PG link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on the registration link.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Your registration has been completed.

