NEET PG Counseling 2021: Choice filling begins today on mcc.nic.in

NEET PG Counseling 2021 choice filling begins today, January 13, 2022. Candidates can follow these simple steps given below to fill the choices. 
Published on Jan 13, 2022 01:11 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has started the choice filling process for NEET PG Counselling 2021 on January 13, 2022, onwards. Candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling round can fill in their choices and confirm the colleges by January 17, 2022. The choice filling link is available on the official site of MCC on mcc.nic.in. 

Once choices are filled in, they can be modified before locking it. The choice locking link will remain active on January 17 from 4 pm to 11.55 pm. Choices once locked cannot be modified and any request to MCC/DGHS regarding tinkering of choices will not be entertained. Candidates can follow these simple steps given below. 

NEET PG Counseling 2021: How to fill choices 

  • Visit the official site of MCC on mcc.nic.in.
  • Click on NEET PG counselling link available on the home page.
  • Login to the account and fill in the choices of subjects and institutions.
  • Once done, click on submit.
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The verification of internal candidates by the respective universities will be done from January 18 to January 19, 2022. Processing the seat allotment will be done on January 20 to January 21. The seat allotment result will be released on January 22, 2022 and reporting of candidates will be done from January 23 to January 28, 2022. 

