NEET PG Counseling 2021: MCC releases schedule, registration begins tomorrow

Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has released NEET PG Counseling 2021 schedule. The registration process for counseling session will begin on January 12, 2022. Candidates can check the complete schedule through the official site of MCC on mcc.nic.in.

As per <strong>the schedule</strong>, the last date to register for Round 1 counseling is till January 17, 2022. Choice filling or locking link will be activated on January 13 and will be available till January 17, 2022. The verification of internal candidates by the respective universities will be done from January 18 to January 19, 2022. Processing the seat allotment will be done on January 20 to January 21. The seat allotment result will be released on January 22, 2022 and reporting of candidates will be done from January 23 to January 28, 2022.

The selection and admission to Post Graduate seats in any medical Institution is subject to fulfilling the merit, admission criteria, eligibility, and such criteria as may be prescribed by the respective universities, medical institutions, Medical Council of India, State/Central Government.

This year there will be four rounds of AIQ online counseling i.e. Round 1, Round 2, AIQ Mop-up Rounds, and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round. All candidates who have qualified for All India Quota seats on the basis of their rank in NEET PG will be eligible to register themselves for the counselling round.

