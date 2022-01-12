NEET PG Counseling 2021: MCC to begin registration today, here’s how to apply

Medical Counselling Committee, MCC will begin the registration process for NEET PG Counselling 2021 from January 12, 2022, onwards. Candidates can apply for the Round 1 registration process through the official site of MCC on mcc.nic.in. The last date to apply for Round 1 counseling is till January 17, 2022.

Choice filling or locking link will be activated on January 13 and will be available till January 17, 2022. The verification of internal candidates by the respective universities will be done from January 18 to January 19, 2022. Processing the seat allotment will be done on January 20 to January 21. The seat allotment result will be released on January 22, 2022, and reporting of candidates will be done from January 23 to January 28, 2022. To apply for the same, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

NEET PG Counseling 2021: How to apply

Visit the official site of MCC on mcc.nic.in.

Click on Round 1 counseling link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of examination fees.

Once done click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

