NEET PG Counseling 2021: MCC to conduct reporting of candidates in hybrid mode

NEET PG Counselling 2021 candidates can report in hybrid mode to the allotted colleges. The official notice regarding the same has been released by MCC. Check notice below. 
Published on Jan 21, 2022 04:16 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has decided to conduct reporting of candidates in hybrid mode for NEET PG Counseling 2021. The Committee has allowed candidates who have been allotted seats in PG Counselling 2021 to report to the allotted colleges in both online/offline mode. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of MCC on mcc.nic.in. 

As per the &lt;strong&gt;official notice&lt;/strong&gt;, candidates who are opting for online reporting can join the allotted college by sending a confirmatory email regarding the acceptance of a seat and uploading scanned copies of relevant documents as mentioned in Information Bulletin. The document verification will be done by colleges through scanned copies. 

Those candidates who want to give willingness for Upgradation for Round-2 while retaining Round-1 seats will have to ‘report physically’ at the allotted institute to confirm their admission. 

The payment of fees should be done through the authorized portal to be notified in advance by the college authorities on the college website.

However, all the admissions made online will be deemed provisional and will be considered final only on verification of documents at the time of Physical Joining and Medical Fitness at the college. The admission letter should be generated by college for candidates reporting online through intramcc portal.

