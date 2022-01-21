NEET PG Counseling 2021: MCC to release Round 1 seat allotment result tomorrow

Medical Counselling Committee, MCC will release NEET PG Counseling 2021 Round 1 seat allotment result. Candidates who have registered themselves for the counseling schedule can check the seat allotment result through the official site of MCC on mcc.nic.in.

As per the schedule, candidates will be able to report to the allotted college or institute from January 23 to January 28, 2022. However, candidates who join their seat of Round 1 later want to resign the same can do it till February 3, 2022. After the designated date, they will be considered as part of Round 2 and the same rules will apply to them as applicable for Round 2 of counselling.

NEET PG Counseling 2021: How to check Round 1 seat allotment result

To check the seat allotment result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of MCC on mcc.nic.in.

Click on NEET PG Counseling 2021 link available on the home page.

Press login link and enter the details.

Once done click on submit.

Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration for Round 2 will commence on February 3 and will end on February 7, 2022. For more related details candidates can check the official site of MCC.