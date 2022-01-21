Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Admissions / NEET PG Counseling 2021: MCC to release Round 1 seat allotment result tomorrow
admissions

NEET PG Counseling 2021: MCC to release Round 1 seat allotment result tomorrow

NEET PG Counseling 2021 Round 1 seat allotment result will release tomorrow, January 21, 2022. Candidates can check steps to check the result below. 
NEET PG Counseling 2021: MCC to release Round 1 seat allotment result tomorrow
Published on Jan 21, 2022 01:42 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Medical Counselling Committee, MCC will release NEET PG Counseling 2021 Round 1 seat allotment result. Candidates who have registered themselves for the counseling schedule can check the seat allotment result through the official site of MCC on mcc.nic.in. 

As per the schedule, candidates will be able to report to the allotted college or institute from January 23 to January 28, 2022. However, candidates who join their seat of Round 1 later want to resign the same can do it till February 3, 2022. After the designated date, they will be considered as part of Round 2 and the same rules will apply to them as applicable for Round 2 of counselling. 

NEET PG Counseling 2021: How to check Round 1 seat allotment result 

To check the seat allotment result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below. 

  • Visit the official site of MCC on mcc.nic.in.
  • Click on NEET PG Counseling 2021 link available on the home page.
  • Press login link and enter the details.
  • Once done click on submit.
  • Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download it.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

RELATED STORIES

The registration for Round 2 will commence on February 3 and will end on February 7, 2022. For more related details candidates can check the official site of MCC. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
neet pg education
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live Updates
Ind vs sa
Sushant Singh Rajput
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP