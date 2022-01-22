Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
admissions

NEET PG Counseling 2021: Round 1 seat allotment result declared, check here

NEET PG Counseling 2021 Round 1 seat allotment result declared. Candidates can check the result through the direct link given below. 
NEET PG Counseling 2021: Round 1 seat allotment result declared, check here
Published on Jan 22, 2022 05:37 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has declared NEET PG Counseling 2021 Round 1 seat allotment result on January 22, 2022. Candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling session can check the seat allotment result through the official site of MCC on mcc.nic.in. 

As per the &lt;strong&gt;official notice&lt;/strong&gt;, the allotment letters can be downloaded from MCC website. Candidates are requested to proceed for Physical/ Online Reporting (E-Joining) to the allotted college as per schedule after downloading their Allotment Letters.

Candidates who have queries regarding documents to be submitted at the time of Physical/ Online Reporting can contact their allotted college directly. Also, candidates should confirm the Admission Schedule from the allotted college before proceeding for Reporting along with all required original documents.

&lt;strong&gt;Direct link to check result&amp;nbsp;&lt;/strong&gt;

NEET PG Counseling 2021: How to check 

To check the seat allotment result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below. 

  • Visit the official site of MCC on mcc.nic.in.
  • Click on NEET PG Counseling 2021 link available on the home page.
  • Press login link and enter the details.
  • Once done click on submit.
  • Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download it.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Topics
neet pg education
