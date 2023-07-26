NEET PG Counselling 2023: MCC to begin registration tomorrow

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will begin registrations for NEET PG counselling 2023 tomorrow, July 27. Candidates who have qualified in the medical entrance test and want to apply for 50 per cent all India quota seats have to register themselves on mcc.nic.in.

The registration window will close at 12 pm on August 1 and the fee payment window will remain active till 8 pm of the same day.

After registration and fee payment, candidates can proceed to fill choices of preferred institutions. This can be done between July 28 and August 2 (11:55 pm). After that, they have to lock their choices between 3 pm and 11:55 pm on August 2.

Seat allotment result of the first round of MCC NEET PG counselling will be announced on August 5. Candidates have to report/join at allotted institutions between August 7 and 13, 2023.

NEET PG counselling 2023 by MCC will be held in three rounds, followed by a stray vacancy round.

Registrations for the second round will begin on August 17. For more details, check the schedule here.

